KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — When the heat is scorching, fashion is the last thing on one’s mind when heading out.

The Malaysian humidity has also guaranteed that any form of fitting clothes or layering will end up in a sticky, sweaty mess.

However, for the fashion conscious, baggy cargo shorts and an old sports T-shirt just won’t cut it.

So how can one still look cool in style when the weather is anything but?

Malay Mail recently spoke with local fashion designer Peter Lum and image consultant Ming Yen on their fashion tips for the hot and humid weather.

It's important to check the material one's clothes are made from to keep cool from the heat. — Pictures via Instagram/thearmouryhk and /choi___ni

Fabric

According to Lum, it's important to check the material one's clothes are made from to keep cool from the heat.

Natural fibres like linen, cotton, silk and their blends will be able to absorb sweat and wicker it away quickly. They are also lightweight and breathable.

Avoid wearing heavy fabrics like wool and instead go with lighter fabrics to allow more air to flow through which will keep one cool.

‘Dry-fit’ and lightweight polyester fabrics are also advisable as they are designed to evaporate sweat from the body.

However, Lum warns that ‘regular’ polyester fabrics should be avoided at all costs as they are made from petroleum and are essentially plastic.

“Avoid man-made fibres such as polyester and its variants, as they do not absorb sweat and mainly do not breath,” the fashion veteran said.

“It would feel like being trapped in a plastic bag!”

Colour

Lighter colours reflect light away while darker colours absorb it, making lighter coloured pieces a better choice for the hot weather.

Although the inner edgy fashionista may be tempted to go back to black, Lum and Yen advise against it under the sun.

Yen said to bring white, cream, beige and other lighter coloured pieces into the summer wardrobe to keep the sun's rays away.

Lum said that lighter colours look more visually outstanding and can be paired and matched easier as they are all neutral tones.

Try not to wear one shade of colour for tops and bottoms; instead try to mix it up with different shades of the same colour to create a monotone look.

The outfit can also be made more outstanding using silver or gold accessories like a watch, ring or chain to add some spice to the outfit.

Finally, colour can be added with shoes, whether they are sneakers, loafers or heels. Opt for something comfy and lightweight as feet tend to expand throughout the day after walking.

Fit

The oversized trend is resurging in popularity with the Gen Zs. It's not just because of Y2K aesthetics, it's also because it's pretty comfortable.

Lum said that a looser fit allows the outfit to breathe and creates a pocket of air between fabrics when layering.

Some may not be comfortable with the baggy oversized look, so it is encouraged that people find the right size of clothing that works for their body type and silhouette.

On the other extreme. it is not advised to wear overly tight apparel that might constrict movement and airflow to the skin.

It is recommended to find the right balance between comfort and style as everyone’s sense of style and body shape is unique.

Layer smart

The transition between indoor air-conditioning and outdoor heat is a challenge as suitable layering pieces are required.

Wearing more than one layer in the heatwave may seem crazy to some but it is possible to pull off, if done right.

“Dress in layers that are easy to add or remove as needed,” Yen said.

“A lightweight cardigan or stylish blazer can be perfect for transitioning from day to night or indoor to outdoor.”

“Choose pieces that are easy to carry around or tie around your waist so that you're prepared for any temperature changes without sacrificing style.”

Applying the first tip, Lum said to make sure the layering pieces are made of natural lightweight fabrics that can allow air to flow between the layers of clothing.

The experts' choice

Lum’s go-to choice of summer clothing is a cotton undershirt paired with a looser fitting overshirt that keeps the sweat away from the overshirt to avoid a ‘sloppy’ look.

He also added a tip for those who like to smell good to use a lighter fragrance as opposed to a heavier one.

Lighter scents are more citrusy and oceanic compared to heavier perfumes that have notes of musk, wood and lavender.

Women can consider lightweight dresses for a graceful summer look. — Pictures via Instagram/anneystee and /stilettoesdiva

Meanwhile, Yen invests in dresses made from breathable fabrics like silk, cotton and lightweight jerseys.

She said they are versatile in different situations, able to be dressed up or down.

“Another staple of mine is denim shorts. They are effortlessly cool and go with just about anything,” the content creator added.

“I usually make sure the length and fit make me feel comfortable. I love high waisted denim shorts.”