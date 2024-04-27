HULU SELANGOR, April 27 ― The nomination centre for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election closed at 10am today.

The announcement was made by returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin at Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex here.

Supporters of the contesting candidates gathered as early as 7am to demonstrate their support, and favourable weather conditions were observed throughout the nomination process.

Advertisement

The KKB by-election is being held following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election held in August last year, Lee won the seat with a 4,119-vote majority, defeating three other candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda).

The 14-day campaign period will begin after the official announcement of candidates is made and will run until 11.59pm on May 10.

Advertisement

The electoral roll for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election has 40,226 people consisting of 39,362 ordinary voters, 625 policemen, 238 military personnel and spouses and one overseas absentee voter.

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7. ― Bernama