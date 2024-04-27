PUTRAJAYA, April 27 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) affirmed that no local flour brand surpasses the legal limits for benzoyl peroxide content on the market.

In a statement today, MoH clarified that as per the Food Regulations 1985 under the Food Act 1983, benzoyl peroxide is permitted as a food conditioner in flour at a maximum rate of 50 mg per kg.

"The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), an international body affiliated with the United Nations' Joint Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Food Standards Programme (FAO/WHO), has approved the use of benzoyl peroxide as an additive in wheat flour, not exceeding 60 mg per kg," stated the announcement.

"The Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives has evaluated and confirmed that benzoyl peroxide is safe for use in food, both in Malaysia and internationally, within specified limits," it stated.

MoH emphasised that it has acknowledged the concerns circulating on social media regarding the purported health impacts of using benzoyl peroxide in wheat flour, and has previously issued two media statements in 2012 and 2017, to prevent any confusion on the matter.

The statement also mentioned that MoH continuously monitors various flour brands on the market to ensure the additive is within the permitted levels.

"Consumers with concerns regarding food safety issues can contact any district health office, the nearest state health department, or visit the website and Facebook page of the Food Safety and Quality Programme," the statement added. ― Bernama