CHERAS, April 27 — MCA is still a Barisan Nasional (BN) component party and all is well in the unity government said Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said he had a meeting with the unity government members where MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was present and he felt that all parties will cooperate to campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-elections next month.

“There has never been a time when MCA wasn’t part of our unity government. In our meetings last week Datuk Wee and vice president Datuk Lawrence Low were present.

“I take their presence as a sign that they’re with us, willing to cooperate with us, so I am looking at it positively,” he told reporters when met today.

Recently MCA youth has claimed that they will not support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The wing claimed DAP leaders have previously insulted MCA numerous times, and asked critics to respect the party’s decision to not participate unless a BN candidate was put forward.

Political rivals such as Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor have claimed of a rift among coalitions in the national unity government.

However this was quashed by Saifuddin today. He said the candidate they field will be competent and urged all parties to support their decision.

DAP’s Pang Sock Tao will represent PH, Khairul Azhari Saut is Perikatan Nasional’s candidate and Hafizah Zainuddin is running on a Parti Rakyat Malaysia ticket. Nyau Ke Xin is running as an independent.

The KKB state assembly seat fell vacant due to the death of its three-term incumbent, Lee Kee Hong, on March 21 from cancer.

The Election Commission has set nomination day on April 27, while polling day will be on May 11.