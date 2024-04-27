Advertisement

CHERAS, April 27 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the public can make their own decisions on whether election laws were broken in the build-up to the Kuala Kubu Baru by-elections.

Saifuddin was responding to the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) after the electoral watchdog questioned the Selangor state government for planning a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event shortly after the nomination of by-election candidates in Kuala Kubu Baru today.

“We respect Bersih’s view. In by-elections we are governed by clear existing laws be it the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act or other laws. Bersih made their opinions public and all parties I believe can make their conclusions based on the advice given,” he told reporters today when met.

Bersih chided the government for organising the open house event adding that organising the Aidilfitri open house conflicts with provisions under the Election Offences Act 1954.

It said giving or serving food and giving out money during the election period are offences under Section 8 (bribery in the form of feasting) and Section 10 (bribery) under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Bersih had also criticised the RM5.21 million announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru ahead of the by-election.

The electoral watchdog said that the move violated its 3C guidelines which stand for “No Conditions, No Campaign and No Candidates”.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election is held following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) on March 21.

The Election Commission (EC) set the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election on May 11, while today is the candidate nomination day.