KOTA BARU, April 27 ― Three died and five were seriously injured in an accident involving three pickup trucks on Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang, Kampung Pahi, early this morning.

The dead victims comprised two men and a woman while four men and a woman were seriously injured.

A Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the fire department received an emergency call at 12.36 midnight last night and arrived at the scene 17 minutes later.

He said a total of 17 firemen from the Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Sungai Durian BBP were deployed to the location and found that two Toyota Hilux trucks had collided with a Ford Ranger.

“A victim in a Toyota Hilux was stuck in the vehicle and the firemen carried out rescue operations and extricate the victim using the Rescue Power Unit,” he said when contacted today.

According to him, all the victims involved in the accident were sent to Kuala Krai Hospital. ― Bernama

