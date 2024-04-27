HULU SELANGOR, April 27 — The Kuala Kubu Baru parliamentary by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an independent candidate.

Election Commission returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin today confirmed that Pang Sock Tao (PH) will be competing against Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), who was the former Selangor Bersatu acting division chief, Hafizah Zainudin (PRM) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

Yuhanas also confirmed that none of the nomination forms for the four candidates were rejected when the by-election nomination concluded at 10am.

Additionally, following the announcement of candidates for the by-election, Yuhanas said that one independent candidate named Chng Boon Lai withdrew from the nomination process.

However, no details were provided on the withdrawal.

Speaking to the reporters after the announcement, Khairul said he will not disclose any campaign strategy saying “war” strategies cannot be revealed.

He said if he wins the election, he will bring the voice of Kuala Kubu Baru’s people to the relevant authorities.

“If we (PN) succeed, we will ensure to provide the best service for the local community,” he told reporters when met.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from PN, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed April 27 for nominations and May 11 for polling.