KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Smartphone cases are no longer just protective covers for devices but have also become stylish accessories, with some entrepreneurs coming up with designs to reflect the spirit of Syawal.

One of them Ain Nurina Md Yazid has been curating Aidilfitri-themed phone case collections under her Loucase brand since 2019, featuring different themes and designs each year.

“The Raya collection is usually the highlight of the year that people eagerly anticipate. In fact, as early as January (this year), customers have been asking about our Raya collection.

“It is our best-selling item during the festive season... on the first day of the launch (of the Raya collection) alone, we sold up to 5,000 units,” she told Bernama.

Choosing batik motifs as the theme for this year’s festive collection, which was launched in mid-February, Ain Nurina said she drew inspiration from her observations of the local textile art exhibited at art events around the capital.

“We set up a sales booth at the Central Market here several times a month, and from there, I was inspired to create a batik-themed collection featuring unique patterns and vibrant colour combinations.

“Our concept is to make phone cases an integral part of the user’s lifestyle. Just like choosing outfits for different occasions, phone cases can also be matched with Raya attire,” said Ain Nurina, who is the founder and creative director of the company marketing the Loucase brand.

She offers cases for various phone brands and models, priced between RM49 and RM99, and promotes them on social media.

Another phone case brand Mutu Case, meanwhile, is embracing designs featuring nostalgic elements that evoke memories of celebrating Raya in the kampung.

Nur Izzati Najihah Abd Hafidz, brand manager of the company marketing Mutu Case, said their collection this time highlights classic elements such as ketupat, kettle and teacup as well as the patterns on wall tiles found in old homes.

“We wanted to create something that is not only stylish but also evokes emotions and brings joy to our customers,” she said.

The collection also features trending motifs such as ketupat and ribbon or coquette designs. Mutu Case has also collaborated with a clothing brand to come up with a phone case collection incorporating, among others, Raya cookies into their designs.

“There is also a collaboration with a local designer, Mahsuri, showcasing classic elements such as batik patterns and kebaya outfits. Overall, we offer phone cases in both bold and soft colours to cater to different customer preferences,” added Nur Izzati Najihah.

On the challenges of producing festive collections, she said the increase in demand requires them to add more equipment and workforce to ensure product quality is maintained.

“We print each phone case ourselves and ensure every design meets the highest standards. As demand grows, we have had to invest in new printing machines and hire additional staff,” she said, adding that they are open to expanding their collections for other festivals such as Deepavali and Chinese New Year if there is sufficient demand.

She added that their phone cases featuring Malaysian cultural elements, priced between RM19 and RM39, often attract the attention of tourists who purchase them as souvenirs. — Bernama