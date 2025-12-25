KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Almost two months after it was officially launched to the market, the first batch of deliveries for Proton e.MAS 5 is finally happening. This is based on social media postings by various Proton e.MAS dealerships and sales advisors.

While the e.MAS 5 is already earmarked for local assembly at Proton’s EV plant in Tanjung Malim, the first group of rollouts still involve Completely Built-Up (CBU) units from China. At the moment, Pro-Net has yet to reveal how many units are involved in the first batch of shipment, although it appears that there are at least a few hundred units, based on this video by Proton e.MAS Penang.

With the arrival of the first e.MAS 5 shipment into the market, this also means that we get to see Proton e.MAS 5 Prime for the very first time. In case that statement felt rather odd to you, well, the units that were on display during various media and public preview sessions, as well as at the eventual official launch event, the display units were the Premium version.

So, yup, we ourselves actually haven’t seen the e.MAS 5 Prime in real life.

Now, social media videos such as those by Haiqal Hairi, a Sales Specialist at Proton e.MAS Petaling Jaya, as well as Hafiz of Proton e.MAS Kuantan offer some quick looks at the base-spec e.MAS 5.

Proton e.MAS 5 Prime vs Premium: What are the differences?

While the design outline of both e.MAS 5’s variants are the same, the pillars and roof of the Prime variant matched the colour of its body. As for Premium, they are in black instead.

Another major difference is the wheels as the e.MAS 5 Prime comes with 15-inch steel wheels, and the design of its wheel covers differs from that of the 16-inch alloy wheels on its Premium counterparts. It still features Linglong ComfortMaster tyres, albeit in 205/65 R15 size.

The Prime variant is also equipped with halogen headlamp bulbs, even though the headlamp housing looked quite similar to the Premium version, which has LEDs. There is also no Intelligent High Beam Control and Auto Headlamps on the Prime model.

Aside from having just 4 audio speakers instead of 6, several other features are also absent from the Prime variant, including a power tailgate, a two-tone steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera. Half of the Advanced Drive Assistance System (ADAS) features are also absent from e.MAS 5 Prime including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Proton e.MAS 5 official render: Prime (top) vs Premium (bottom). — Picture courtesy of Proton

Meanwhile, the e.MAS 5 Prime has also been fitted with a slightly less powerful 58kW (78hp) electric motor that also produces 130Nm of torque. As a comparison, its Premium counterpart is running on an 85kW (114hp) motor with 150Nm of torque.

The Prime version also has slightly smaller battery capacity at 30.12kWh which allows the EV to provide up to 225km of WLTP-rated range. On the other hand, the Premium model is powered by a 40.16kWh battery and has a WLTP-rated range of 325km.

When it comes to charging, both variants support AC charging of 6.6kW, but for DC charging, the Prime variant can only support up to 53kW, while the Premium version can go up to 71kW.

Of course, let’s not forget about the pricing. Naturally, the e.MAS 5 Prime is much cheaper at RM56,800 as opposed to the Premium variant, which costs RM69,800.

The pricing mentioned above is already inclusive of the RM3,000 launch rebate that is valid until 31 December 2025. — Soya Cincau