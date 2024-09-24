KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Sony has just announced the pricing for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) and it’s a doozy.

It’s retailing for RM3,849 and will officially go on sale in Malaysia on November 7.

Preorders will open from September 26 at participating retailers.

So what will you get for paying nearly RM2,000 more than current PlayStation 5 models?

Sony boasted in its press release that it achieved 60fps performance via the following upgrades:

Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67 per cent more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28 per cent faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45 per cent faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

The kicker, though, is that the PS5 Pro does not even come with a disk drive.

Unless you have your heart set on 60fps gaming, you might be better off buying the latest iteration of the PS5 Digital and buy the separate disk drive when you can spare the extra cash for it.