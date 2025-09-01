LONDON, Sept 1 — Liverpool boast the only perfect Premier League record three games into the new season after Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant free-kick defeated title rivals Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield.

Manchester City’s title challenge is already crumbling after a second defeat in three games for Pep Guardiola’s men at Brighton, while Tottenham’s fine start under Thomas Frank came off the rails in a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Manchester United secured their first win of the season against Burnley on Saturday, but needed a dramatic 97th minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to ease the scrutiny on Ruben Amorim heading into a two-week international break.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool show Arsenal reward of taking risks

Szoboszlai said he took a “risk” with the power he put behind his free-kick to become the first player to score against Arsenal this season.

That desire to go for the winner rather than fear losing was symptomatic of the difference between the two sides.

Despite still finding their feet after a major overhaul of the squad that romped to the title last season, Liverpool sit top of the table thanks to three late winners.

The Gunners, by contrast, were overly conservative and paid the price in missing the chance to land an early psychological blow in the title race.

A Liverpool defence that had conceded twice to each of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and 10-man Newcastle in the Community Shield and Premier League this season was rarely tested.

“At the end of the game, I said we have to find a way to win these big matches,” said Arteta.

Brighton’s Brajan Gruda scores their second goal during the Premier League match with Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton August 31, 2025. — AFP pic

Man City making ‘kids mistakes’

Guardiola has spent over £300 million (RM1.7 billion) on new signings since January, but yesterday’s shock 2-1 defeat at Brighton showed the Manchester City manager’s expensive revamp of his spluttering side is yet to pay dividends.

Faced with the evidence of a team in decline during the first half of last season, Guardiola responded by splashing out £180 million on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez in the winter window.

There was little improvement as City limped to a third place finish and lost the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Guardiola was backed with another £140 million to bring in Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, James Trafford and Sverre Nypan during the summer.

Yet, after a meek 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham last weekend, City this time capitulated after Erling Haaland had fired them into a first-half lead.

“We are Manchester City and we come here to win, but this is the reality. We are not at the level for a long, long time,” said midfielder Rodri.

“Some of the mistakes we are making are kids’ mistakes; you are not concentrating and paying attention. The reality is that we have to raise the level if we want to compete.”

Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony scores their second goal during the Premier League match with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester August 30, 2025. — AFP pic

Amorim safe for now

After the shame of a League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim’s job appeared to be on the line deep into stoppage time at Old Trafford on Saturday with newly-promoted Burnley level at 2-2.

Amorim himself had cast doubt on his future in an emotional tirade after United lost to League Two opposition for the first time in the club’s history.

Many of the Red Devils frailties were still on show as the Clarets exposed United’s goalkeeping crisis and weak set-piece defending.

However, Amorim got the moment of fortune he needed to avoid talk of his departure over the international break when a VAR review adjudged Amad Diallo had been pulled down inside the box.

Bruno Fernandes missed from the spot in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

But the United captain took responsibility again to bury the spot-kick and secure his side’s first win of the season. — AFP