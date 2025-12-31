KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Team Lee Zii Jia (Team LZJ) yesterday confirmed its head coach Yeoh Kay Bin has decided not to extend his contract with the team as he seeks to pursue personal opportunities in the coming year.

Team LZJ said Kay Bin had been a strong presence within the setup, particularly in supporting national men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia who endured a season disrupted by multiple injuries.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for coach Kay Bin, who has been by my side over the past year. I have learned new things from him, and I am also frustrated by the limited opportunities to showcase what we had worked on in training.

“That is why I understand coach Kay Bin’s desire to seek something else for himself, and I wish him all the best,” Zii Jia said in a statement yesterday.

Despite not extending his contract, Kay Bin has agreed to remain in Zii Jia’s corner for the upcoming 2026 Malaysia Open from January 6–11 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

Meanwhile, Team LZJ announced that former national men’s singles player Liew Daren has agreed to return to the team in a coaching capacity.

The team described Daren’s return as a welcomed addition, given his status as one of the pioneering members of Team LZJ, as it seeks to further strengthen its coaching structure.

For the record, Kay Bin was appointed as the team’s head coach in December last year. — Bernama