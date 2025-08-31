LONDON, Aug 31 — Manchester United secured a much-needed first win of the season for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim but needed a 97th minute Bruno Fernandes penalty to beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-2.

After exiting the League Cup to fourth-tier Grimsby on Wednesday, the Red Devils twice blew the lead at Old Trafford yesterday.

But they were saved in stoppage time when Fernandes, who missed a penalty in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, scored from the spot after a VAR review for a pull on Amad Diallo.

Victory takes United onto four points from their opening three Premier League games and eases the pressure on Amorim ahead of a two-week international break.

The 20-time English champions had suffered the latest and biggest embarrassment of Amorim’s reign in losing to League Two opposition for the first time in the club’s history in midweek.

The Portuguese coach cast doubt on his future in the aftermath, saying “something has to change” and that he would “think things through”.

Amorim dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana after his role in both Grimsby goals, while £74 million (US$100 million) new striker Benjamin Sesko started on the bench for the third consecutive Premier League game.

United began like a side keen to make amends to their fans.

Martin Dubravka did well to deny Bryan Mbeumo an early opener before United had a penalty overturned by a VAR review after Mason Mount went down under Kyle Walker’s challenge.

United’s only previous Premier League goal of the season came via the opposition when Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz turned into his own net.

Amorim’s men needed another own goal to break the deadlock when Casemiro’s header came back off the bar and in off the unfortunate Josh Cullen.

United should have been further ahead before half-time as Diallo sliced a huge chance wide from Mbeumo’s pass.

Burnley had barely threatened as an attacking force in the first half but opened up United with ease to level on 55 minutes.

Lyle Foster stretched to meet Jacob Bruun Larsen’s pinpoint cross.

Straight from the kick-off, United retook the lead.

Mbeumo’s slick movement took him away from his market to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross and net the Frenchman’s first Premier League goal since a £65 million move from Brentford.

United’s frailty from set-pieces and their goalkeeping woes continued as Burnley again came from behind.

The Clarets and Foster were denied a second equaliser by the finest of margins for offside against the South African international.

Instead, it was Jaidon Anthony who levelled when Altay Bayindir could only parry Loum Tchaouna’s effort back into the middle of the goal.

Amorim finally called for Sesko for the final 15 minutes in the search for a winner.

Twice the giant Slovenian headed chances to make himself a hero off target.

Instead Fernandes rode his his side’s rescue after a lengthy VAR check on whether Anthony’s pull on Diallo continued inside the box.

An agonising defeat leaves Burnley with three points from their opening three games. — AFP