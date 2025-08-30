KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The national para-cycling squad continued to create history on the world stage when women cyclist Nuraini Mohamad Shukri won the bronze medal in the individual time trial event at the 2025 Road Para Cycling World Cup in Ronse, Belgium, yesterday.

Nuraini’s maiden achievement on the world stage was even more meaningful as it comes ahead of the 68th National Day celebration tomorrow.

In the individual time trial category – cycle 1, Nuraini finished the race with a time of 26 minutes 07.99 seconds (s) behind champion from Australia Tahlia Clayton-goodie who won the gold (19:34.82s) while Victoria Maria De Camargo E Barbosa of Brazil won the silver (24:42.97s).

The success also created a record when Nuraini became the country’s first female para-cycling athlete to win a medal in the championship.

This achievement also follows Mohammad Yusof Hafizi’s success in winning bronze at the same championship last year in Adelaide, Australia.

Team manager Fuzaime Shamsudin in a statement today described Nuraini’s success as a boost to strengthen the confidence of the national cycling squad in chasing greater achievements in the future. — Bernama