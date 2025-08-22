KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — More than just a lyric, the verse ‘Pahit getir hidup dan pengorbanan, terpaksa dihadapi demi kejayaan’ from Ella’s Standing in the Eyes of the World reflects the blood, sweat and sacrifices of athletes striving to uplift the Jalur Gemilang on the world stage.

Every time the song plays, one can almost hear the roar of thousands in the stadium, the Jalur Gemilang waving proudly, and athletes on the podium singing the national anthem through tears.

For them, the fight is more than medals; it is a vow of loyalty to self, family and nation — a promise that every step and heartbeat will raise Malaysia’s name higher.

It is this very spirit that has defined Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Cheah Liek Hou and Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim as icons of Malaysian sports, proving to the next generation that there are countless ways to lift the Jalur Gemilang with pride before the world.

Azizulhasni’s journey speaks volumes: collapsing on the track, enduring heart surgery, living apart from his family and missing out on Olympic gold by the slimmest margin. Yet none of these struggles ever broke his resolve.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 37, is prepared to step down from the national squad to make way for the younger generation, while choosing the tougher path of competing as a professional racer - all for his love of the country.

“I am very patriotic. Whatever I do in sports, my number one priority is always the country — it’s never about the individual, but about Malaysia. Every time I compete, it is for Malaysia.

“For me, the moment of hearing the Negaraku is very special. That is why when I watch other athletes, for example, karate athletes on stage, even if I see them only on TV at home, I cry. Because I know that standing on the podium, winning for the nation, is never easy. It takes enormous sacrifice, hardship and perseverance,” he said.

For Azizul, seeing Malaysians of all races standing united in support with an unwavering spirit motivates him to ‘send a message’ to the younger generation that victory never comes overnight.

“When I meet young people or junior athletes, I will honestly tell them that if they want to go far in sport, they must be prepared — mentally and physically. You have to make sacrifices, endure injuries, live with expectations and face all sorts of challenges,” he said.

“At the SEA Games level, it may seem easier. But once you step onto the world stage, especially the Olympics, the scale is enormous. Many athletes, under the spotlight and immense pressure, struggle to perform — we call it ‘choking’.

“It’s not easy, but experience is the best teacher. Mental preparation is crucial, as is working with sports psychologists and learning for yourself how to face those challenges,” he said.

National shuttler Cheah Liek Hou smiles as he shows off the gold medal he won in the men’s SU5 singles (physical impairment) event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris September 5, 2024. — Bernama file pic

For Paralympic badminton star Cheah Liek Hou, every insult is not poison that weakens him, but a vitamin that fuels his spirit to keep chasing success. Ridicule, to him, is simply ‘fuel’ — a reminder that nothing can break the determination of a champion.

The two-time Paralympic gold medallist said his achievements speak for themselves, silencing doubts about his abilities. Yet, he insists his journey is far from over as he continues to pursue greater success.

“We can’t win every tournament, but I can prove myself to those who insult or criticise on social media. I’ve already shown strong performances — two gold medals at the Paralympic Games,” he said.

However, the 37-year-old admits that cynical remarks can still cut deep, especially when they come from those closest to him.

“Someone close to me once said, ‘Liek Hou is old, he can’t do it anymore, his body is all worn out.’ I told myself, ‘It’s okay, I’ll show them,’” said the shuttler, who is now determined to defend his gold in another Olympic cycle at Los Angeles 2028.

For him, the key to staying at the top is not only discipline in training but also a relentless hunger to succeed, a quality he believes is fading among many younger athletes.

“Criticism is normal. As athletes, we must be mentally strong and not be shaken by every small remark. People don’t know our journey; they don’t know our preparation. Only we and our coaches truly understand,” he said.

National team player Muhammad Faisal bin Abdul Halim (right) celebrates his goal in the first half of the first semi-final match of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2023. — Bernama file pic

For Mohamad Faisal, even after suffering an acid attack, his love for Malaysia continues to burn brighter. To him, the scars on his body are symbols of sacrifice, while his unyielding spirit is living proof of a patriotism that has never faded.

The acid attack may have left permanent scars on his body, but Mohamad Faisal’s passion to don the Harimau Malaya jersey burns just as strong, with that dark moment instead becoming the spark for his comeback.

The 26-year-old winger admitted that his family, teammates and fellow Malaysians were the pillars of strength who helped him through the ordeal that nearly ended his career.

“Yes, as a Malaysian, I must continue my fight, I must continue my career. My friends are my spirit, my family is my spirit, and Malaysians are my spirit — they give me the strength to rise again as a footballer,” he said.

Fondly known as ‘Mickey’ among family and friends, Mohamad Faisal believes this year marks a turning point after his long recovery. “I think this is the year for me to return to the football arena,” he said.

That moment of fulfilment finally came last March when he helped Malaysia secure a 2-0 victory over Nepal in the opening match of Group F of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The sacrifices of Mohd Azizulhasni, Cheah Liek Hou and Mohamad Faisal are only a few among thousands of untold stories — all bound by one common spirit: For Malaysia! — Bernama