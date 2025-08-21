KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) kicked off their Asean Club Championship Group B campaign in style with a 3-1 win over Lion City Sailors (LCS) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, today.

Brazilian forward Joao Vitor Brandao Figueredo was the star of the night for the Southern Tigers, netting twice in the opening 16 minutes, according to a report published by Bernama.

He broke the deadlock in the 11th minute from the penalty spot before doubling the lead with a thunderous strike five minutes later.

Young JDT striker Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi then gave the hosts a comfortable cushion by adding a third in stoppage time.

The Singaporean side, however, refused to throw in the towel and grabbed a consolation goal right at the death through Muhammad Shawal Anuar.

This opening victory puts the 11-time consecutive Super League champions at the top of the group with three points.

JDT will next host Thailand’s True Bangkok United FC on September 25.