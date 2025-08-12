MADRID, Aug 12 — The La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in December was moved to Miami by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday, pending approval from Uefa and Fifa.

While the Spanish Super Cup has been played abroad, notably in Saudi Arabia, it would be a first for a game in one of Europe’s leading domestic leagues.

The RFEF said in a statement that it would forward the request to the governing bodies of European and world football to stage the game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 20, in the last round before La Liga’s winter break. — AFP