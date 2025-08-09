ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 9 — Selangor FC head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi has admitted there is still a significant gap between his side and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) following the Red Giants’ 0-3 defeat in the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, last night.

The Japanese coach said JDT’s superior game intelligence was the key difference between the two teams.

However, Kinoshi said that it is not a reason for them to give up in their pursuit to overcome the Southern Tigers, who are also 11-time consecutive Super League champions.

“Of course, there’s a huge gap so far but we can’t give up. We have to make the effort to approach this JDT,” he said.

“They know football much better than us, when to dribble and when not to, which foot to control the ball with, even which part of the body to use for the first touch. Small details like these, when combined, make a huge difference,” he told the post-match press conference after the defeat, here.

At the same time, Kinoshi said his players needed sharper training sessions that focus more on decision-making speed and ball mastery.

“We need tougher training conditions, quicker decisions and more touches of the ball. That’s the way to follow and approach JDT,” he said.

In last night’s clash, JDT’s three goals came from new striker Jairo Da Silva in the first minute, defender Eddy Israfilov (64th minute) and nimble winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the 73rd.

The victory ensured JDT lifted the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the 10th time since first winning it in 2015. — Bernama