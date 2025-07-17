KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Two more Malaysian men’s doubles pairs advanced to the quarter‑finals of the Japan Open this evening.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani defeated Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita 21‑19, 21‑18 in a 38‑minute match.

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun endured a 65‑minute battle against China’s Huang Di and Liu Yang, emerging victorious 21‑19, 14‑21, 22‑20.

These victories bring the total number of Malaysian men’s and mixed doubles pairs in the quarter‑finals of the Super 750 World Tour tournament in Tokyo to six.

Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pairs Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Jemie Lai also secured their quarter‑final berths, as did men’s pairs Nur Azriyn Ayub–Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin–Teo Ee Yi.

Defending champions Sze Fei and Izzuddin are set to face either Indonesian world No. 5 Fajar Alfian–Shohibul Fikri or Denmark’s 20th‑ranked Rasmus Kjaer–Frederik Sogaard.

World No. 7 duo Wei Chong and Kai Wun will meet the world No. 3 South Korean pair of Kim Won Ho–Seo Seung Jae, who have reached six finals this year, winning the Malaysia, German, All‑England, and Indonesia Opens.

The Malaysian pair last faced the South Koreans at the Orleans Masters in March, where they were defeated in straight games.

Winners of the doubles events will receive US$70,300 (RM298,600) while runners‑up earn US$33,250.