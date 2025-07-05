WASHINGTON, July 5 — UFC plans to take its show to the White House when the United States puts on its 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

The UFC confirmed to The Athletic on Friday that plans are underway to host a slate of fights on the White House grounds in Washington DC, next year, with an expected summer date not specified.

The confirmation comes a day after President Donald Trump shared those intentions to an Iowa crowd.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of land there. ... We’re going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight.”

A friend of UFC president Dana White, Trump has regularly attended fights over the years, including taking in UFC 309 just days after being elected in November. He also attended fights in April and June.

After Trump made his comments to Iowa supporters, White reposted a video of the president’s remarks on Instagram. He added the caption: “This will be EPIC!!”

No further details about the 2026 fights, including how far along plans have become, were shared.

Should it come to fruition, it would become the first professional sporting event ever contested on White House grounds. — Reuters