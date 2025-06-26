IOWA, June 26 – National shuttler K. Letshanaa pulled off the biggest upset of her career by defeating former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the first round of the US Open on Wednesday.

The Star reported that the world No. 42 stunned eighth seed Okuhara, ranked 27th, with a straight-sets 21-8, 21-19 victory in just 31 minutes at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She will meet India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in the second round.

Compatriot Wong Ling Ching also impressed by overcoming Taiwan’s fourth seed Hsu Wen-chi 21-17, 19-21, 22-20 in a closely contested match.

Ling Ching’s next opponent is Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova.

In the men’s singles, Justin Hoh advanced with a convincing 21-10, 21-10 win over Belgium’s Julien Carragi.

He will face Taiwan’s Liao Jhuo-fu in the next round.