MUNICH, June 15 — Tottenham have signed French youngster Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich after his loan spell at the Europa League winners, the two clubs said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season after joining on loan in February.



Tel has signed a six-year deal with Tottenham for a transfer fee of around 35 million euros (RM171 million), according to German media reports.Tel scored 16 goals for Bayern after signing as a teenager from Rennes.Tottenham hired former Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager earlier this week to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou. — AFP