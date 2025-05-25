KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — China’s Li Shifeng clinched his maiden Malaysia Masters title with a 21-11, 21-9 win over India’s K. Srikanth in the men’s singles final today.

In doing so, the 25-year-old became the first Chinese men’s singles shuttler to win the Malaysia Masters since the tournament’s inception in 2009, breaking his streak of semi-final exits this season.

Li, the current world No. 4, dominated all aspects of the game -— from power and net play to precise strokes -— leaving no room for Srikanth to make any inroads.

He wrapped up the match in just 36 minutes, completing a flawless run where he didn’t drop a single game all week.

“I didn’t even realise I’d be the first (Chinese men’s singles player). I’d always stopped at the semi-finals in past tournaments (this year), so to finally break through feels like a release -— a kind of liberation,” said Li.

“While the results look smooth, none of them were easy. Every men’s singles player is strong, and every match needs full preparation. This win is an encouragement, but I know I still have a long way to go before competing consistently at the top.”

In the women’s singles final, world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi came from behind to defeat compatriot world No. 3 Han Yue 13-21, 21-13, 21-18 and successfully defend her title.

It was a tightly contested battle between two evenly matched players with long rallies and momentum swings keeping the crowd engaged throughout.

“I’m very happy. Before the match, I just focused on playing well, but it feels extra special now,” said Wang, who became the first Chinese women’s singles player to defend the Malaysia Masters crown.

“Malaysia feels lucky for me -- I enjoy the food, the weather, and the atmosphere,” added Wang, who was also a finalist at the Malaysia Open in January. — AFP