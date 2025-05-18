KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — National men’s singles shuttler, Leong Jun Hao will not be pulling out of the Malaysia Masters 2025 despite still nursing a right-hand injury that has yet to fully heal.

The 25-year-old said that while there has been noticeable improvement in his condition, only actual match play at the Axiata Arena will reveal the true extent of his fitness.

“The injury is better than last week. I’m using the remaining time before the tournament to recover as much as possible.

“But since I haven’t competed yet, I can’t really say how much pain I’ll be in during a match. I’m still playing cautiously, and I haven’t returned to full intensity just yet,” he told reporters after a training session at the Malaysia Masters venue today.

The Kuala Lumpur-born shuttler first sustained the injury while representing Malaysia at the Sudirman Cup in China last month.

As a result of the injury, Jun Hao was forced to withdraw from last week’s Thailand Open.

Looking ahead to his opening-round opponent at the Malaysia Masters, Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, Jun Hao views the encounter as a good opportunity to advance, though he remains cautious.

“I won’t underestimate him, but I’ve done my best to prepare for the match,” he said. — Bernama