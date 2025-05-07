KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao may not have clinched a medal at the recently concluded Sudirman Cup 2025 in Xiamen, China, but he walked away with something just as important: renewed confidence and belief in himself.

Appointed as team captain for the first time in a major team event, Jun Hao led Malaysia into the quarter-finals of the world’s prestigious badminton mixed team tournament at the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium.

Malaysia’s campaign ended in disappointment last Friday, as they were swept 0-3 by hosts and eventual champions China.

Amidst the heartbreak, Jun Hao’s gritty group stage win over Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21-8, 13-21, 21-18, his fourth out of five matches, was a bright spark and a promising sign for the world number 24 moving forward.

“For sure, the victory over Naraoka boosted my confidence and I have gained a lot more (belief) from it,” he said when met at the training session here, yesterday.

Jun Hao also said that his 6-21, 14-21 loss to world number one Shi Yu Qi of China in their first-ever meeting during the Sudirman Cup 2025 quarter-finals was an invaluable learning experience.

Although he admitted to having a tough time against Yu Qi, the 25-year-old observed how the Chinese shuttler used a variety of shots and tactical control to restrict his movement and deny him any real chance of victory.

In the meantime, the Kuala Lumpur-born shuttler has seen improvements in his game under the guidance of national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen, who assumed the role earlier this year.

“I am getting used to his (Jonassen’s coaching) style right now, but I still need to gain more input from him,” he said.

As for his next goal, Jun Hao hopes to regain his momentum when he returns to action against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long in the opening round of the Thailand Open 2025, scheduled for May 13-18. — Bernama