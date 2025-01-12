KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — China’s Shi Yuqi captured the Malaysia Open men’s singles crown after a dominant 21-8, 21-15 victory over Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in Kuala Lumpur today.

In doing so, the world number one extracted revenge over his world number two opponent, having lost in straight games at the 2024 edition.

The 28-year-old Shi was a different proposition in this one-sided Super 1000 final, needing only 39 minutes for victory in front of a full house at the Axiata Arena.

Shi needed only 15 minutes to secure the opening game thanks to his strong start.

Shi’s cross court returns proved to be his strong suit, as they left the 27-year-old Antonsen flat-footed several times.

The Dane started the second game with a neat disguised drop shot that wowed the crowd, and he continued in the same positive momentum to take an 11-9 lead at the interval.

But mistakes began to creep in, and when Antonsen conceded another point to trail 11-14, he shouted at himself.

A fortunate point from Shi saw the shuttle tumbling over the Dane’s court which added to his frustration, and the Chinese ace sealed victory when Antonsen’s return went wide.

Shi immediately went to celebrate his first victory of 2025 with his coaches.

“I’m definitely happy because it has been a while since a Chinese men’s singles shuttler won a title in Malaysia. Last year when I played against him, he was in excellent form, so today I reflected on my past encounters with him and I made sure to prepare thoroughly,” said Shi.

South Korea's An Se-young defended her title after triumphing over China's Wang Zhi Yi. — Bernama pic

South Korea’s An Se-young, meanwhile, defended her women’s singles crown in style after the world number one thrashed China’s Wang Zhiyi 21-17, 21-7.

In this battle of the world’s top two shuttlers, An’s class showed throughout as she precisely worked her opponent into submission.

The Paris Olympics gold medallist has now set sights on eclipsing her 10 titles won in 2023.

“Breaking my own record is something I want to continue doing. I guess I’m quite ambitious. Winning always gives me tremendous confidence and brings me the greatest joy,” she said. — AFP