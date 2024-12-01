LONDON, Dec 1 — Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s “crazy” 5-2 win at West Ham has catapulted his team back into the Premier League title race.

Arsenal started the weekend nine points behind leaders Liverpool, making their trip to the London Stadium a must-win encounter.

The Gunners rose to the challenge in emphatic fashion as Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka all netted in a first half masterclass.

Arteta’s side also conceded twice before the break as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson struck to keep the visitors from celebrating too soon.

But Arsenal cruised through the second half to move up to second place, six points behind Liverpool, who host champions Manchester City on Sunday.

“We made it crazy. I was happier with the first 30 minutes rather than the last 15 minutes of the first-half that’s for sure,” Arteta said.

“We started incredibly well, so positive, so much energy and a lot of quality. Immediately after we scored the fourth we conceded a sloppy one and an unbelievable free-kick and then it was game on.

“Thank goodness we scored the fifth and then that allowed us to play a different game in the second-half and manage it a lot more.”

After a damaging run of four successive league games without a win, Arsenal have recovered impressively in their bid to win a first English title since 2004.

They got back on track with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend, then routed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek before turning their guns on West Ham.

The north Londoners had crushed West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium in February and once again they sent the home fans trudging to the exits well before the final whistle.

Saka was key to the dominant display as he linked up impressively with captain Martin Odegaard, whose recent return from injury has revitalised Arsenal’s attacking play.

“Bukayo has been really consistent with scoring, assisting and always being available for us so,



really good,” Arteta said.

Saka added: “Today was a top performance. We are back to our best form.

“We look fluid and dynamic. We’re all enjoying our football right now.”

The only concern for Arteta was the half-time loss of Gabriel and the second half exit of fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori, sparking fitness fears over the pair.

“We knew before the game we were going to make substitutions because of the state of players, but we have to manage that,” Arteta said.

Before turning his attention to Wednesday’s crucial clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta will settle down to watch Liverpool’s showdown with spluttering City.

A win for Arne Slot’s table-toppers would reopen the nine-point advantage over Arsenal, so, while he wouldn’t say it publicly, he will surely be supporting the club he once served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

“We had to do our job and we’ve done it today in a really convincing way. Tomorrow we will enjoy the match, a beautiful game of football,” Arteta said. — AFP



