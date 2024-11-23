KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — New national singles head coach Kenneth Jonassen is expected to use his Midas Touch in producing world-class players and ensure Malaysia wins its first gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games (LA28).

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam said Jonassen will work closely with Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky to achieve that goal.

“The expectation, of course, is to produce the best players to reach the Olympics and bring home the gold medal. He (Jonassen) has to work together with Rexy. So, it is the responsibility of both of them to bring the first gold medal to Malaysia,” he said at a press conference after the BAM Council Meeting at the ABM here today.

Subramaniam said Jonassen’s appointment was made very carefully and systematically.

He said BAM felt the experienced coach from Denmark was the right person to develop the country’s singles division despite there being other candidates.

“We did look at Asia, there were also candidates but finally we have narrowed it down to Kenneth (Jonassen), so there’s no specific reason, what’s important is that he can do the job, he has a track record and no issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rexy admitted to looking forward to working with Jonassen.

He felt that the appointment was right to elevate the performance of the country’s singles players and recalled how the 50-year-old coach showed an interest in the potential of young player Justin Hoh during the 2024 Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, China, in April.

“When we ran into each other in the washroom, he (Jonassen) asked how old Justin was, I answered 20, and he was impressed with Justin. So, going back to the question of the target (gold) at LA28, I think that’s a realistic goal considering Justin’s age and the four years ahead.

“We can see that Kenneth has experience, he has led Viktor (Axelsen) and Antonsen (Anders Antonsen) to become top players and Axelsen won two Olympic gold medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024),” said Rexy, adding that Jonassen is a very meticulous coach.

Earlier today, BAM announced Jonassen’s appointment, ending the conundrum surrounding the position, with the Dane signing a four-year contract, officially commencing on Jan 4, 2025.

As part of his duties, Jonassen will work closely with Rexy to devise a long-term development plan for Malaysian singles shuttlers.

Jonassen has a proven track record, including playing a key role in shaping the legacy of Danish badminton for 13 years, as well as serving as England’s head coach.

The former world number two has won prestigious titles such as the German, Korean, Dutch and Singapore Open throughout his career. — Bernama