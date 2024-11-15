KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia’s men’s doubles shuttlers Tan Wee Kiong and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub have advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Masters, while top singles player Lee Zii Jia exited the tournament, The Star reported.

According to the English daily, Wee Kiong and Azriyn pulled off a strong 21-19, 21-19 win over Taiwan’s two-time Olympic champion Wang Chi-lin and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh.

This victory marks the independent duo’s first World Tour Super 500 semi-final appearance.

They are now set to face Japan’s 2021 world champions and home favourites, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, in their quest for a place in the final.

Meanwhile according to the report world No. 7 Zii Jia’s run came to an end in a gruelling 64-minute match, losing 21-12, 18-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s world No. 6 Jonatan Christie.