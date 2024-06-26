SHAH ALAM, June 26 ― Sungai Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail will donate half of his salary next month to help ease the burden of Selangor FC in paying the RM100,000 fine imposed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Rizam, who is also Selangor Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, said the move was a gesture of solidarity with the beloved team of Selangor's people.

He also hopes that the supporters of the Red Giants will continue to provide strong support to Selangor FC so that all players are motivated to face this challenge.

“May the Red Giants remain dominant in Malaysian football,” he said in a statement here today.

Rizam is the latest community leader to express his desire to help Selangor FC, following rapper and composer Altimet, who is also Lembah Jaya assemblyman, and Kota Damansara assemblyman Izuan Kasim, who have also expressed their readiness to assist the team.

Altimet, whose real name is Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, has offered to donate half of his intellectual property royalties this year, while Izuan is ready to contribute half of his salary next month for the same purpose.

Yesterday, the MFL announced that Selangor FC was fined RM100,000 and docked three points in the 2024/2025 Super League competition for failing to attend the Charity Shield match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

The Red Giants are also required to pay compensation for the losses incurred by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) as the host team for the season-opening match and by the MFL, with the amount to be announced later.

Additionally, the 14th week Super League match between Selangor and JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium will also be played without spectators.

Selangor FC reportedly had to withdraw from the Charity Shield match following an incident where their star player, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, was the victim of an acid attack on May 5. ― Bernama