IPOH, Nov 19 — National bodybuilding champion Sazali Abdul Samad has no intention to retire and take up coaching but his heart is bent on making a comeback in competition.

The 56-year-old Batu Pahat athlete said he is preparing himself for competition at national or international level.

“It is not time to think of retiring and becoming a full-time coach. At the moment I am preparing in terms of diet to ensure my body is in top shape.

“This is because I intend to participate for several more years to see my progress,” he said when met by Bernama after attending the Perak Fit Mania Carnival 2023 organised by the Perak Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam) and the Perak Community Fitness Welfare Association (PKKP) at Padang Rekreasi Sultan Abdul Aziz here today.

Previously, Sazali who was 10 times Mr Universe was suspended for four years from September 22 2015 to September 22 2019 by the Disciplinary Committee (Disciplinary & Anti-Doping) of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) after failing a doping test conducted by the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) on Sept 1 2015.

To make the situation worse, Sazali who appealed to MBBF was given an additional four-year suspension due to his action in participating in the China Sports Show Fearless Bodybuilding Physique & Bikini Championship in Shanghai at the end of May 2018.

Sazali said the age factor is not an obstacle to continue to experience success despite admitting that he faces fierce competition, especially from young athletes who venture into this sport.

“Even though we are getting older, we can keep trying as nothing is impossible and I will take the challenges from these young athletes as a benchmark for us to stay focused and competitive,” he said.

In addition, he said that he personally also hopes that his son Muhd Hazim Sazali, 22, will continue his legacy in bodybuilding as well as make the country famous on the international stage.

“I myself have achieved many successes and returned to being active in this sport simply for personal care and to expand the collection of championships. So, I hope my son will continue this success and prove that he is capable of going further,” he said. — Bernama