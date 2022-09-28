The win sees KL occupy fifth spot in the 12-team standings with 29 point from 20 matches while Sarawak stay in 11th position with 14 points from 19 matches. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Midfielder Ryan Lambert struck a superb hat-trick of long-range goals to inspire Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC to a 5-0 trouncing of Sarawak United in their Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras today.

While it was a night to remember for Lambert, it’s one that Sarawak’s 35-year-old veteran goalkeeper Sharbinee Allawee will want to forget quickly.

The 24-year-old Lambert found the net in the 29th, 41st and 53rd minutes with piledrivers from outside the box.

Brazilian Paulo Josue had earlier opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Ghanaian Jordan Mintah completed the route in the 84th minute.

The win sees KL occupy fifth spot in the 12-team standings with 29 point from 20 matches while Sarawak stay in 11th position with 14 points from 19 matches. — Bernama