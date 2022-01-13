Football agent Raiola underwent ‘ordinary medical checks’, says spokesperson

Raiola’s clients include high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma. — AFP pic

MILAN, Jan 13 — Football agent Mino Raiola underwent “ordinary medical checks” on Wednesday, his spokesperson said amid reports that the 54-year-old was in a hospital Italy for emergency surgery.

Raiola’s clients include high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Mino Raiola underwent ordinary medical checks that required anaesthesia,” Raiola’s spokesperson said in a statement. “These are planned checks, there was no emergency intervention.”

According to Forbes, Raiola was worth US$84.7 million (RM354.5 million) as of December 2020 — Reuters