Bergson bags brace as JDT check into Malaysia Cup quarterfinals

JDT’s Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi and Sabah FC’s Alto Linus in action at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in Iskandar Puteri, November 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have checked into the quarterfinals of the 2021 Malaysia Cup after a 3-0 win over Sabah FC in their Group D match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tonight.

With 12 points from four straight wins thus far, the Southern Tigers become the second team to advance into the knockout round after Group C leaders Melaka United FC had checked in earlier.

In tonight’s match, JDT, still fresh from the 2-0 win over the Rhinos in the first round of the group stages in Kota Kinabalu on Friday, took just six minutes to draw first blood when the unmarked Leandro Velazquez let fly a sizzler.

JDT continued to control possession with neat and quick short passes before doubling their lead through a Bergson Da Silva penalty in the 33rd minute after one of the Sabah defenders handled the ball in the box.

JDT returned after the break full of energy but had to wait until the dying minutes of the game to extend their lead — but not before coming close twice.

First, in the 85th minute Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid’s attempt hit the post before Muhammad Safawi Rasid fluffed his lines when his penalty failed to beat the goalkeeper.

It was then left to Bergson to bag his second goal of the night and the team’s third in injury time when he nodded home a free kick taken by Safiq Rahim.

In another Group D match, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC managed to hold hosts Kelantan FC to a 0-0 draw at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

The result leaves PJ City FC, coached by P. Maniam, in second spot with five points but they are still not assured of a spot in the last eight.

Kelantan FC, who are third in the group, and fourth-placed Sabah have two points each and still in the running for the second quarterfinal spot from the group. — Bernama