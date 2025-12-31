KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The office of the leader of the Opposition last night confirmed that a letter circulating on social media claiming that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had resigned is fake.

The matter was verified by officials at the office when contacted, according to a report published today in Berita Harian.

Earlier, two letters using the letterheads of the office and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) went viral, purportedly stating that Hamzah had stepped down as Opposition Leader.

The letters claimed the resignation followed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s stepping down and considered current political realities and needs.

They also alleged that the decision was made after careful consideration to ensure leadership continuity and stability of PN in line with the new direction under the future appointed chairman.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin confirmed he would resign as PN Chairman, effective January 1 next year.

Following him, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also announced his resignation as PN Secretary-General and Selangor PN Chairman, effective January 1, 2026.

Others stepping down include PN Perak Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, PN Johor Chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, and PN Negeri Sembilan Chairman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker.