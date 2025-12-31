KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A 59-year-old man was killed, and two others injured after being attacked by a group of masked men armed with sharp weapons at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap near Nibong Tebal, Penang, yesterday.

The victim reportedly died on the way to the hospital, while the two injured individuals are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to a report published in Harian Metro.

The group, estimated at 15 men, allegedly attacked the three victims while they were dining inside the premises.

Police are continuing investigations, including identifying the motive behind the attack.

Several viral videos on social media showed the injured victims, including one in critical condition, believed to have been caused by the assault.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the incident to the New Straits Times, stating the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He added that authorities are working to identify the suspects and the motive behind the attack.