MANCHESTER, UK, Dec 31 — Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his side “lacked quality” to break down a Wolves team without a Premier League win all season in the latest blow to their chances of Champions League football next season.

Wolves secured just their third point of the campaign and snapped a 12-game losing streak as Ladislav Krejci’s header cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee’s deflected opener in a 1–1 draw at Old Trafford.

United were missing captain Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo through injury, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have a lack of fluidity and then lack of quality and then lack of creation of chances, and then we suffer a goal from a set-piece,” said Amorim.

“These details are important to win these games in difficult moments.”

United remain two points outside the top four in sixth.

But they could have been well on course for a return to European football’s top table next season had they not failed to win four of their last five home games.

Amorim, though, remains confident his side will end the season strongly once they have their key players back fit and available.

“I think we are in one situation that you have a lot of players out in the same time.”

“Of course when you play Casemiro and (Manuel) Ugarte in the middle, you know that is different to when you have Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount or Bruno, that is normal.”

“We just need to recover our players, the players from AFCON to return and then the fluidity is going to be different.”

“I’m really confident when we recover all the players that we are going to be a strong team, there is no doubt in my mind.” — AFP