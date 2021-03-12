Covid-19 test not needed for Malaysian Football spectators, says youth and sports minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican says the test results are not needed as physical distancing, among other health standard operating procedures (SOP) will be maintained at the stadium ― despite the possibility of having thousands gather in one spot. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Spectators for the Malaysian Football League (M-League) do not have to show proof of having taken Covid-19 swab tests to be at the stadium for the match, according to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Harian Metro reported Reezal saying the test results are not needed as physical distancing, among other health standard operating procedures (SOP) will be maintained at the stadium ― despite the possibility of having thousands gather in one spot.

He said the relaxation of rules under the “sports bubble” allows football fans to watch the game at the stadium if they are in areas placed under the conditional movement control order or recovery movement control order.

“Only those who go down to the field where there is likely to be close contact have to do it,” he was quoted saying, referring to the Covid-19 swab test.

“This is to ensure safety is maintained and to ensure that distancing is always there.”

Reezal said his ministry will present the spectator management protocol to the Technical Committee of the National Security Council next week to get permission to allow football supporters into the stadium.

“The sports management protocol will be detailed by the Football League of Malaysia together with the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as all stakeholders with the initial proposal to allow the entry of spectators of 10 per cent or 4,000 people.

“We also need to look in terms of the division of spectators for the home team and visitors which also involves cross-state questions or the possibility of creating preregistration for supporters who will be attending the stadium.

“All this needs to be refined in detail so that when implemented later, it will be seen as perfect. Most importantly, it does not violate the MCO SOPs set,” he was quoted saying.

The 2021 M-League competition campaign started on March 5 with the Sultan Ahmad Shah Charity Shield match between 2020 Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim and Kedah.