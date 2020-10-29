Footballer Luqman Hakim says working hard to make Malaysians proud

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin signed a five-year contract with Belgian Pro League side, KV Kortrijk. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/KV Kortrijk

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysia’s young football sensation Luqman Hakim Shamsudin is continuing his hard work in Belgium in the hope of making Malaysians proud of his achievements.

The 18-year-old Kota-Baru-born striker, who signed a five-year contract with Belgian Pro League side, KV Kortrijk said he is pushing himself in training to achieve his dreams.

“I am in good (health), training hard and (I) push myself because I want to achieve my dreams and make the country proud of me. I always want to make Malaysians happy for me.

“I hope you all will support me no matter what because I am here to give the best for the people of Malaysia and Belgium fans... I always give you the best,” he said in a short video posted via the club’s official social media platforms.

The club, owned by Malaysian business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan, has indicated that it will feature Luqman’s stint in the Belgian top tier, in a documentary, #TheJourneyOfLuqie, this coming Sunday.

Luqman made history when he became the first Malaysian to feature in a top tier European match, coming on as a substitute for Petar Golubovic against RSC Anderlecht on Saturday.

A week before that, Luqman scored his first goal for a 1-0 win over KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk in the Belgian Under-21 Pro League 2. — Bernama