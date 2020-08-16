Hafizh Syahrin suffers pelvic contusion after Austrian GP crash

Inde Aspar Team Malaysian rider Hafiz Syahrin remains down after a crash with bike of Italtrans Racing Team Italian rider Enea Bastianini during the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria on August 16, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysian moto2 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah suffered a pelvic contusion after a horrible crash at the Austrian Grand Prix (GP) today.

“Pelvic contusion for Moto2 rider @Hafizh_pescao55 but first scan does not reveal (a) big fracture. Will go to hospital for further observations and checks,” MotoGP tweeted.

The 26-year-old Aspar Team rider was taken to the medical centre at the Red Bull Ring Circuit after the horror crash, but remained conscious.

In the incident, Moto2 championship leader Enea Bastianini lost control in turn one and fell and dashed for safety, leaving the bike in the middle of the track.

Hafizh Syahrin, who was speeding towards the turn, was unable to avoid the Italian’s bike and crashed onto it, while his machine was seen shattering to pieces in the air.

Edgar Pons and Andi Farid Izdihar were also involved in the accident. The race was immediately red-flagged before it restarted with only 13 laps.

Meanwhile, team founder Jorge Martinez said it was scary to witness the crash, but the doctors said that Hafizh, who is known as ‘El Pescao’ has not lost consciousness at any time, adding there was no head impact as well.

“They have done an ultrasound of the stomach to see if he had any problems, and he was fine, and they have done a CT scan of the whole body to rule out broken bones.

“They have taken him to the hospital to have him checked, but we are happy to say that he is fine after the crash,” he said in a statement.

Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team principal and former Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer, Datuk Razlan Razali tweeted: “Hafizh Syahrin is conscious and bruised, otherwise is ok.”— Bernama