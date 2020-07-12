Le Tour de Langkawi prize money issue settled, says organiser

Schoolchildren waving flags as the Le Tour De Langkawi 2020 (LTdL) racing team competing in the first LTdL Tour series crosses Kuching Isthmus, February 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The organiser of this year’s Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL2020), Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd has confirmed that it had settled all prize monies outstanding to riders and teams early this month.

LTdL 2020 chief operating officer, Shahaizereen A Hamid said the total amount was RM823,450.

“The payment transactions to the riders and teams were made early this month. The process was done through UCI’s (Union Cycling Internationale) Cycling Prize Management System (UCPMS),” he said in a statement here today.

There was a 90-day deadline for payments since the race was held in February but COVID-19 and the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by Malaysia to contain the pandemic “threw a spanner in the works”.

The Sapura team were the top prize money winners hauling in RM141,150 followed by Terengganu (RM114,200) and Vino Astana Motors (RM106,100).

This 25th edition was Pro Series status under UCI’s new rules.

Shahaizereen said the Youth and Sports Ministry and national cycling governing body the Malaysian National Cycling Federation had been informed about the payments having been made.

“The issue of late payment because of challenges faced during the MCO were resolved after a meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican recently.

“On behalf of the organiser, I extend my thanks, especially to the minister (Youth and Sports) for his concern on this matter and helping us resolve it. Also thanks to all parties for their understanding, patience and good cooperation regarding this matter,” he said.

He added that Human Voyage was ready to organise the 26th edition even through there is much uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic whereby the standard operating procedures for sports announced the government do not permit international participation in the country as yet. — Bernama