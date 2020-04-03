FAM staff to take pay cut if MCO is extended

Football Association of Malaysia secretary-general Stuart Michael Ramalingam in a statement today said the pay cut of up to 20 per cent during the duration of the crisis would depend on their respective salaries. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will impose a salary deduction of between 10 and 20 per cent on its administrative and technical staff if the movement control order (MCO) is extended beyond April 14 due to the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its secretary-general Stuart Michael Ramalingam in a statement today said the pay cut of up to 20 per cent during the duration of the crisis would depend on their respective salaries.

“The FAM Secretariat has evaluated the possible impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the entire country as well as the local football industry as we enter the second phase of MCO.

“The secretariat will implement a number of cost-cutting measures, which includes imposing salary cut, if the MCO is extended further. All FAM administrative and technical staff have agreed in an effort to ensure FAM’s financial stability to navigate through these difficult times,” he said.

Due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the government imposed the MCO from March 18 to 31 and extended it until April 14.

He said FAM would like to thank its staff for their commitment to the organisation, especially during the difficult time.

Stuart also said that the decision was made after an in-depth discussion with the FAM Exco and top management on various aspects since Covid-19 has forced all local football competitions to be suspended.

“We wanted to avoid taking this approach but with the uncertainties confronting us, this decision was made in the best interest of all, including the organisation as a whole,” he said. — Bernama