With top Asian talents on display, Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 tickets now up for sale via mobile apps

The new Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 logo. — Picture courtesy of Winning Matters.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Having hosted household names like Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen, the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 is back after a four-year hiatus.

Previously called the Malaysian Open, the prestigious golf championship, set to be held at the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club (KPGCC) in Shah Alam, is less than two weeks away.

KPGCC last hosted the Malaysian Open 12 years ago in 2008 and will welcome a host of Asian and local talents to its lush greens from March 5 to 8 to battle it out in this year’s tournament

Excited to have the championship back after four years, the event promoter, Winning Matters’ chief executive officer Arep Kulal said he hoped Malaysians would enjoy the championship.

“It certainly feels great to have our national open back on the regional golfing calendar, where it rightly belongs,” said Arep in a press release.

“We hope Malaysians in general, and local golf fans specifically, will come out in full force to Kota Permai to cheer on the players and support our local challengers in the Bandar Malaysian Open 2020.

“And we hope everyone will have an enjoyable week with the facilities that we have prepared for this championship.”

He added that there would be a host of talent on display at KPGCC during the championships with a number of top talents from up north and around Asia taking part.

“This year, we will have top players from the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), competing against 40 Malaysian challengers for the top honours,” said Arep.

The Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 has also teamed up with Malay Mail which will act as online media partner for the championship.

Malay Mail was named as a media partner for the championship. — Picture by Malay Mail.

With less than a fortnight away, to avoid missing out on some of these talented and skilful golfers, you can now get your tickets for the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 via mobile applications such as WhatsApp and TicketApps.

Tickets for the championship will be charged on a per-day basis with the price structure as follows: RM40 for one day, RM60 for two days and RM100 for four days.

Tickets can be purchased via WhatsApp at +6011-20856500, whereby purchasers will be required to provide information such as their full name, MyKad number, telephone number and e-mail address.

Purchasers will also be asked to send a proof of payment to the number once payment has been made to Gateway Solution Sdn Bhd’s account (Maybank: 5123 1662 4422).

If you prefer to purchase tickets via the TicketApps, you can download the mobile app via the Apple Store and Google Play store, or you can surf over to the TicketApps website (www.ticketapps.com.my).

There are also special deals included for all golf club members in Malaysia and for National Handicapping System (NHS) members under the Malaysian Golf Association.

This promotion entitles a 50 per cent discount on purchased tickets, with golf club members required to key in the “CLUB BMO-20” code and NHS members to use the “NHS BMO-2020” code when purchasing tickets.

For more information and updates about the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 surf over to https://themalaysianopen.com/.