KUALA LUMPUR Aug 31 — A sweet exchange unfolded at the Causeway this week as Singapore authorities marked Malaysia’s 68th National Day with cake and cupcakes for their counterparts across the border.

Commanders from Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) turned up at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ complex in Johor Bahru bearing a large cake flanked by 68 cupcakes, each one symbolising a year since Merdeka in 1957.

The gesture was extended to officers from Malaysia’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and BSI staff.

Posting on Facebook yesterday, ICA underscored the symbolism behind the gift.

“We are thankful for the strong partnership as we work together to keep our borders secure,” it said.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels between our land borders!

“Happy 68th Birthday, Malaysia!”

These gestures of goodwill have become something of a tradition.

Earlier this month, Malaysian Immigration officers crossed the Causeway with a cake of their own, marking Singapore’s 60th year of independence on August 9.

Singapore’s diplomatic missions in Malaysia also joined in the well-wishing.

The high commission in Kuala Lumpur and consulate-general in Johor Bahru posted photos of cupcakes topped with Malaysian flags being handed over to BSI officers, writing: “Our heartfelt greetings to our friends at BSI and KSAB on the occasion of Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day. May our friendship and co-operation continue to grow from strength to strength as we build an even brighter future together.”