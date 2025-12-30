SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — A manufacturing worker who bit off her colleague’s fingertip during a dispute in Singapore was sentenced to eight months and two weeks’ jail yesterday.

Li Yali, a 37-year-old Chinese national, pled guilty in a Singapore District Court to voluntarily causing hurt, with a second similar charge taken into consideration, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported.

The court heard that the incident stemmed from a confrontation on the night of July 11, when both women were seeking jobs at another company in Jalan Boon Lay.

Li accused her colleague of badmouthing her, leading to a heated exchange of insults that escalated into a physical fight in which the victim was scratched and left bleeding.

The argument resumed the following morning at their workplace in Tuas Drive 1, and Li bit the woman’s left middle finger, severing its tip and exposing flesh and bone.

The victim was rushed to hospital, underwent surgery including bone shortening and artificial nail placement, and was given 46 days of medical leave.

In sentencing, judge Vince Gui said the harm was serious and permanent, agreeing with prosecutors that biting was an aggravated form of assault due to disease risks.

Li said she was unfamiliar with Singapore’s laws and later indicated she intended to appeal, having expected only a fine, although the offence carries a potential jail term of up to three years.