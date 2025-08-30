SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Singapore’s National Basketball League (NBL) final Division 1 final scheduled for today has been shifted to next Thursday after Adroit fielded players under suspension for alleged match-fixing in their semi-final win over Siglap.

The Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) confirmed the postponement, adding that the suspensions remain in effect and further reviews are ongoing.

“The BAS takes a firm stance against any actions that compromise the integrity of the sport and the fairness of our competitions,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The controversy stems from a long-running match-fixing probe that began on August 19, when Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrested nine people, including national and former players, over alleged game rigging.

The investigation involves players and coaches from Adroit, Tagawa, Tong Whye, Siglap, and Chong Ghee, with suspects aged between 19 and 35, and the league continues to navigate how to maintain fairness while the probe unfolds.