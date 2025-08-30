SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Hotel Miramar Singapore on Havelock Road, opened in 1971, will cease business operations at the end of October.

The move will also result in the termination of 108 employees, Singapore news agency CNA reported today.

“This difficult decision was made after careful and comprehensive evaluation of the hotel’s long-term business outlook,” the hotel and the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) were reported to have said in a joint statement.

They added that the hotel will provide fair retrenchment packages, with additional payouts for long-serving staff and even ex-gratia payments for those with fewer than two years of service.

“We are especially thankful for our long-serving colleagues, many of whom have devoted decades of their lives to the hotel, with some serving for as long as 55 years,” the hotel’s managing director Ken Lim was quoted as saying.

The hotel’s opening in the early 1970s coincided with the construction boom that transformed Singapore’s city fringe into a hub for international travellers.

Hotel Miramar now joins a small but notable list of hotels over 50 years old that have disappeared since 2000, including the Mitre Hotel (1948–2002), the New 7th Storey Hotel (1953–2008) and the Sloane Court Hotel (1962–2017).

“The union is sad that Hotel Miramar Singapore, one of our nation’s hospitality icons that has provided good jobs for many Singaporeans over the years, is ceasing operations,” FDAWU general secretary Sankaradass S Chami was quoted as saying.