SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — A Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after officers found more than 890 vapes and 6,700 related components hidden in the van he was driving.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the Malaysia-registered vehicle, which was carrying air-conditioning equipment and servicing parts, was stopped for checks at about 11am on Aug 27.

“During preliminary checks, ICA officers detected e-vaporisers hidden in boxes within the vehicle. Upon conducting more thorough checks, the officers uncovered additional e-vaporisers and related components concealed inside an air-conditioning unit and its parts,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

It added that more devices were later discovered in various compartments of the van, with the Police K-9 unit brought in to assist.

The Malaysian driver was subsequently arrested, and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigation.

Singapore has tightened enforcement against vaping, with its ICA and HSA seizing about 90,000 vapes and components in large-scale operations between April and June.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently said vaping will be treated as a drug issue, with harsher penalties to come, including jail terms for sellers.

The use, purchase and possession of e-vaporisers remain prohibited in Singapore, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 (RM6,900).