SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Health authorities in Singapore are looking into a suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis at PCF Sparkletots Preschool in Mountbatten.

According to a joint statement by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), 24 pupils and two staff members developed symptoms between August 23 and 25.

All those affected have since recovered and returned to class yesterday. None required hospital treatment.

ECDA said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and is working with the preschool operator to safeguard the children’s well-being. The preschool has also been reminded to comply with infection control and food hygiene standards.

In response, PCF Sparkletots told Singapore-based media organisation CNA that the safety of its pupils “remains our utmost priority” and that it was carrying out checks “while exercising caution”. The operator added that it remains committed to the care of every child under its supervision.

Preschools in Singapore are required to follow the Early Childhood Development Centres’ code of practice on food hygiene.

The authorities stressed that food safety requires joint effort.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices,” they said, adding that enforcement action will be taken against those found negligent.