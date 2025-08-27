SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Singapore authorities confirmed today that the green water spotted in a canal along Yishun Close was caused by wash water contaminated with water-based ink.

Yesterday, Nee Soon GRC MP Jackson Lam said in a Facebook post that he had contacted the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) after residents noticed the unusual colour in the canal.

Photos he shared on Facebook showed the stretch of canal affected, with one resident noting that the water had appeared bright blue just days earlier.

According to The Straits Times, NEA said the discolouration occurred on August 16 and 23.

The agency also said the water has since returned to normal and that it continues to monitor the situation.

The English-language daily noted in its report that Singapore has seen similar incidents in the past.

In March, a canal in Tengah turned brown after silt was churned up during heavy rain.

In 2024, a canal near Newton turned baby blue, though the Public Utilities Board (PUB) confirmed water quality was normal downstream.

Meanwhile, in 2016, reddish water in Jurong West was linked to an organic solvent and dye.